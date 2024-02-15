MSU using donations to reimburse students’ mental health treatment

By Josh Berry

Click here for updates on this story

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WXMI) — As the Michigan State University campus still works to move forward one year after the February 13, 2023 attack, the university is working to make sure its community has the right resources to take care of themselves.

“There’s the constant reminder,” Assistant Provost and Executive Director of University Health and Wellbeing Dr. Alexis Travis said. “However, I think that’s the same for many of the people across the campus who remember, reflect and honor those that we lost on February 13.”

Dr. Travis uses the words “the violence” that occurred on campus but understands each person impacted may view it differently.

“Immediately after February 13, people had an array of different emotions, reactions and responses. And that’s consistent now. And so we at University Health and Wellbeing are really committed to meeting people where they’re at,” Dr. Travis added.

The university suspended classes on the one year mark so people can continue to process those emotions.

People still need help however, and for anyone who sought out extra care in the wake of the violence, the university has offered help reimbursing out-of-pocket expenses for mental health.

“We know that when people under the best of circumstances, access mental health services, that it can be challenging, it can really result in a financial burden,” Dr. Travis explained. “And we don’t want our Spartans to experience that burden associated with the care that they received for mental health services related to February 13.”

In addition to students, faculty and staff, the university offers the help to first responders including 911 dispatchers who helped the night of February 13, 2023.

The Spartan Strong Fund was entirely supported by donations from more than 4,000 people.

Of the $2 million donated, $500,000 is being used for the fund.

“Our Spartans have been extremely resilient,” Dr. Travis remarked. “And that’s one thing that I’ve taken away from this period of recovery is just how people have banded together in the face of this tragic event.”

More than 100 people have submitted applications for reimbursement already.

There is a finite pot of funding right now so the university encourages people to apply as soon as they can.

In addition to the Spartan Strong Fund, there’s a series of community connection sessions led by a clinician for people experiencing trauma triggers or reactions and these sessions help them navigate those experiences and emotions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.