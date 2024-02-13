South Carolina goat gets new leg from TV reality show expert after girl’s suggestion, farm owner says

By Janice Limon

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina goat is getting a new lease on life with a new leg from a man called a wizard in helping animals overcome physical pain.

Split Creek Farm, a small, Grade A dairy goat farm in Anderson, released information Monday celebrating the success of one of their goats’ new prosthetic leg.

“Gourd, a 6-year-old doe born on Thanksgiving, has highly-sought milking genes, and her offspring are all over the country, yet she has been suffering from arthritis in one of her legs, causing it to bend at an uncomfortable angle,” the farm’s co-owner Sandra Coffman said. “It wasn’t until Penelope Noordhuizen, a 9-year-old little girl who often visits the farm, suggested the owners of Split Creek Farm look into a visit to the Wizard of Paws.”

“The Wizard of Paws” is an animal reality television show based in Virginia and produced by BYU TV, a television channel that is owned and operated as a part of Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah.

“I had no idea what the Wizard of Paws was because, as a goat farmer, I don’t have time to watch television,” Coffman said. “But Penelope was adamant he was going to fix Gourd’s leg and give her a prosthetic that would make her happy. Well, Penelope was right.”

Coffman said Penelope had been watching “Wizard of Paws” for about a year with her mom, Katie. The show follows prosthetics expert orthotist Derrick Campana as he makes custom prosthetics for animals so they can have more fulfilling lives.

“Penelope and Katie came to the farm on a Friday, and I looked up Derrick that night and sent him an email, telling him about Gourd’s problem. He emailed me right back, and we set up an appointment for Monday — in Virginia,” Coffman said.

Sandra drove the eight hours with Gourd in her truck to Sterling, Virginia, where Derrick fitted Gourd with a prosthetic leg. She immediately started walking on it.

“I swear I saw her smile,” Coffman said. “I couldn’t believe it. Penelope was a lifesaver and Derrick did an amazing job.”

Campana posted about Gourd on his company’s Facebook page, Bionic Pets, writing, “Gourd…couldn’t be happier.” Adding, “We did an overnight build for this special girl. Can’t wait to share some awesome videos soon.”

Coffman said Penelope and Gourd are not only linked by this story. Penelope owns two of Gourd’s granddaughters, whom she bought all with her own pet-sitting money.

Gourd’s prosthetic cost Split Creek Farm $1,400, which, in the world of animal care, is quite inexpensive, according to Coffman.

“While improving Gourd’s life is primary, she will now serve solely as an educational component at the farm — especially for veterinarians, who all suggested either amputation or fusing of the leg, which would not only have cost significantly more but may not have solved the problem in her leg, Coffman said. “We are making history here at Split Creek Farm in the lives of our goats and hope to be an example to other goat farmers and veterinarians looking for solutions to challenges they face in their herds and patients.”

Gourd also isn’t the only goat at Split Creek Farm with a prosthetic.

Aurora, another dairy goat, was fitted with a prosthetic hoof last year after complications from her birth left her with a partial hoof.

