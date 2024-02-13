SC detention center employee concealed drugs inside her pasta dinner, deputies say

By Web Staff

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WYFF) — An employee at a South Carolina detention center facility has been arrested after white pills were found buried in pasta that she brought inside the jail, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Shatara Smith is charged with misconduct in office, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of Schedule II drugs and four counts of introducing contraband in the County Jail Facility.

Authorities said they found that Smith had stuffed a cloudy, whiter substance and white pills into her bag and drink cup and tried to conceal them.

They said during the body scan and item search, which is standard with the facility policies to incoming employees, the white pills were found buried in pasta inside a clear container dinner dish.

Smith was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

