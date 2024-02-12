KC mayor teases possibility Taylor Swift attends Chiefs Super Bowl parade

By Heidi Schmidt

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — The Taylor Swift effect provided a massive boost for the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas Sunday, attention shifted to Kansas City’s Super Bowl Parade planned for Wednesday. Speculation also started to swirl about whether Taylor Swift would make an appearance at the event.

The parade route will be the same as the other two celebrations held for the Chiefs. The event will end at Union Station for a massive rally involving players, coaches, and fans.

There is a slight possibility that the celebration may also include Swift.

The world already knows Swift flew from Tokyo to LA and then to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII. Cameras caught her celebrating in a suite during the game and on the field after it.

Does that mean the superstar also plans to ride with Kelce on a players bus in the parade? Not even Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas knows for sure. But he also hasn’t said it won’t happen.

“Stay tuned, it’s a reason to watch the parade on Wednesday for everybody,” Lucas said Monday afternoon.

The comment is as much as he would say on the topic. It came during a news conference about logistics and planning for the massive event. More than 1 million Chiefs fans are expected to line the route and be a part of the fun.

While Mayor Lucas is focused on the city and football, he is also ready to welcome Swift, if she decides to show up at Wednesday’s event.

“I know a little bit more about football than all things Swift, although I am wearing a friendship bracelet. That’s kinda just a thing now,” Lucas said.

The mayor also told fans planning to attend the parade to plan accordingly. The weather is supposed to be sunny and nice, which likely means a larger crowd.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said the city is ready for the large crowd, whether or not Swift is part of the celebration.

“We’re prepared. We will have at least 600 KCMO police officers in and around the route. We will have over 250 outside agencies, as well as our federal law enforcement partners. Every year, which thankfully we have another year, we get better and better. We just look at what we could have done better on the last one to make sure it’s safer and safer for everyone to have fun,” Graves said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.