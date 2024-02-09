Family demands apology after child with cancer denied from school dance

By David Amelotti

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A life-changing diagnosis before being able to drive – that’s the reality for 13-year-old Kingston Evans of South County, after doctors told him he had cancer.

Kingston is on extremely strong chemotherapy drugs causing mouth sores and other issues keeping him from wanting to speak on camera. But he told First Alert 4 over the phone his feelings were hurt by his principal’s decision.

Kierra Bates hopes for the day her son Kingston will feel normal again.

“It’s hard to watch him battle this. no one wants to see their child sick,” Bates said.

In November 2023, Kingston was diagnosed with the cancer T-Cell Leukemia.

Doctors then discovered a genetic abnormality called Philadelphia Chromosome- that’s when two chromosomes break and trade pieces.

Kingston’s diagnosis will likely keep him in the hospital through March, forcing him to be homeschooled.

All of that, Bates said, has made Kingston feel lonely, missing his friends.

Then, something recently brought him happiness.

“He found out his school was having a dance and he was hoping to go,” Bates said.

Bates said doctors allowed Kingston to go, so he bought a ticket. On January 26, the day of the dance, Bates said the principal at Hazelwood North Middle decided Kingston could not attend.

“I even drove up to the school in the rain with my daughter and the principal refused to let me in, look at his doctor’s note stating it would be good for his mental health for him to attend,” Bates shared. “She was just like no. if you can’t attend the school the day of the dance you can’t come.”

Bates said Kingston’s chance for a bit of normalcy was dashed.

“I called him and told him,” Bates explained. “He was at home getting ready. He was crying. He is a teenager, he doesn’t show his emotions much. But this really broke him down. Now he can’t feel normal for one night.”

First Alert 4 obtained an online copy of the Hazelwood District’s Guidebook and found no policy backing the principal’s decision.

“That was discrimination, that was disability discrimination is exactly what it is,” Kingston’s Great Aunt Adonis Cox said.

Cox said she’s disappointed that a child with cancer was denied to a school event.

“I asked for an apology,” Cox shared. “Not via text, email, and not a letter. In person to Kierra and to Kingston. That has yet been done.”

First Alert 4 contacted the Hazelwood School District for comment on February 1. Six days later, after repeated calls and emails, Director of Communications and Public Relations Jordyn Elston emailed the following statement:

“We approach all student matters with the highest level of importance and sensitivity, and that is certainly the case in this situation. Due to confidentiality, the district is unable to address individual student or staff-related concerns directly. We are exploring ways to work together and maintain ongoing communication with the family. Plans are in progress to work together on ways to support our student and family.”

Bates and Cox told First Alert 4 the district offered to host another dance to spotlight Kingston. They declined the offer. They said they want an in-person apology and to move on to focus on getting Kingston home and back in the classroom with his friends.

