15 and the Mahomies volunteer group seeking youth sport equipment donations for ‘Super Bowl of Service’

By Betsy Webster

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — On the night of the NFL Honors, dozens of teens and tweens got out the markers and glitter glue to craft designs paying homage to the Chiefs’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Patrick Mahomes.

They were at the world headquarters of Youth Volunteer Corps decorating boxes to be placed in local businesses for donations of new or gently used sporting goods.

YVC was founded in Kansas City 37 years ago and now has 31 locations in the U.S., Canada and Uganda. The projects vary by location.

“We just try to do the things that are our needs in the community. And so every community is different,” explained YVC CEO Tracy Hale. “We also try to do things that are really interesting to the youth. So, if the youth are interested in environment or community gardens or hunger or homelessness, we just do projects related to what they’re interested in.”

YVC administers Volunteer for 15, one of one of two signature programs supported by Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

“I think he’s a great football player and a great advocate for like Kansas City and the community and he does a lot of great stuff,” said Joanna Beckner, a South Valley Middle School 8th-grader and first-time YVC volunteer.

“He came down to our middle school field and he threw around with us,” recalled Platte County High School Junior Isaiah Seymour. “It’s a pretty good memory of have of him. He’s a chill dude.”

Seymour is a long-time volunteer. He first got involved with YVC in 2020.

“It’s a really good way to meet other people and get out,” said repeat YVC volunteer Lucas Hinck.

Hinck is a 7th-grader at Westridge Middle School. Pembroke Hill 5th-grader Foster Burns participated for the first time because of the Chiefs theme and took exception with a fellow volunteer expressing his intention to root for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rivals.

“If you like the 49ers and you want them to win, why come to like a Chiefs volunteer thing?” Burns asked jokingly.

Maybe because the group’s mission applies no matter which side of the football rivalry you root for. Pembroke Hill 7th-grader Ayaan Arain is said 49ers supporter. He’s been part of YVC for two years.

“Helping the community and their needs and bringing justice,” Arain said when asked to describe the mission.

Hale said one of her favorite things about YVC is seeing the youth volunteers evolve. Many of the kids told KCTV5 they were there to satisfy service hours required by their school or an honors program.

Others said their parents pushed it on them to get them involved. That’s often how it starts, but then some come back again and again. The art theme on the boxes is football, but the donations can be for any sport.

“We will take soccer equipment, basketball equipment, football, baseball, softball, anything sports related,” Hale said. “What we’re really trying to do is make sure that the next Patrick Mahomes is not limited by not having the equipment that they need to be able to become that superstar or just to be a part of a team and know what that’s like.”

