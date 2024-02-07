‘People believe in them’: Des Moines community steps up with letters of encouragement for Hoover students

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines community members are writing words of encouragement to local high school students.

Hoover High School says they want all 651 students to have a letter to open ahead of statewide standardized testing this spring. The goal is to boost students’ confidence on test day.

Qynne Kelly, the principal at Hoover, said she sent an email to the community asking for help. Kelly said the response has been overwhelming.

“I hope that they know that people believe in them and care about them and think about them beyond people in their household and even in the school,” Kelly said. “Strangers in these various organizations also care.”

Students will take the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress on April 2-3.

