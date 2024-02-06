Trial set for Texarkana basketball coach for alleged sexual assault of minor

By Web Staff

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A trial date is set for Feb. 13 in the case of a former Texarkana Amateur Athletic Union basketball coach charged with sexual assault in alleged misconduct with a 16-year-old girl.

The girl reported that in late September, Tevin Wilson texted her so they could “train,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

After picking her up, authorities say Wilson took her to his apartment and allegedly sexually assaulted her there.

On Oct. 2, 2020, Wilson was arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police and released on a $100,000 bond the same day.

If Wilson is found guilty, he faces two to 20 years in prison.

