Houston Unites for Winter Preparedness: Bridging Communities and Cultures for Safer Tomorrows

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Feb. 6, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a landmark effort to enhance winter preparedness across Houston’s diverse communities, Houston Style Magazine’s Editor, Francis Page Jr., participated in a vital roundtable discussion on January 30, 2024. Held at the Southwest News Group, this event united 40 journalists from varied multilingual media outlets. Organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the roundtable aimed to elevate awareness about the essential need for winter readiness, especially poignant as we near the third anniversary of the formidable Winter Storm Uri.

FEMA’s #WinterReady campaign, spearheaded by Deputy Regional Administrator Traci Brasher, highlighted the agency’s commitment to inclusivity and efficient disaster recovery. Brasher illuminated the significant enhancements to FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, designed to ensure quicker access to aid, expanded repair eligibility, and a streamlined application process for disaster survivors. These updates reflect FEMA’s pledge to foster equitable recovery across all communities.

The event featured insights from experts like Logan Perkes, FEMA’s Disability Integration Specialist, who provided practical advice for individuals with disabilities to create detailed preparedness plans. Brian Murray from the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management discussed the county’s holistic communication strategy, emphasizing the need for accessible and inclusive messaging, particularly concerning winter weather emergencies.

Dan Reilly of the National Weather Service elaborated on expected weather patterns due to El Niño and the importance of reaching underserved communities through ethnic media partnerships. Jason Tudor of AARP highlighted the organization’s initiatives to boost disaster resilience among older Americans, drawing from past experiences to emphasize the necessity of inclusive emergency planning.

This roundtable represents a significant stride towards strengthening the bond between disaster preparedness agencies and Houston’s multicultural communities, facilitated by Sandy Close, Executive Director of Ethnic Media Services. She underscored the ambition to establish a comprehensive network of ethnic news outlets in the Greater Houston area, catering to its diverse population.

For those in Houston looking to bolster their winter preparedness, several resources are available:

• Disability-specific preparedness tips

• Latest weather updates and advisories

• Tropical weather preparedness and safety

• Disaster resilience and emergency preparedness for older adults

• Comprehensive guide on emergency preparedness

This collaborative initiative underscores the united commitment of FEMA, local emergency management offices, and ethnic media to equip every Houstonian with the necessary knowledge and resources to confidently and safely navigate the winter season.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611