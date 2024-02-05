‘Wonderful puppy won’t be defined by his disability:’ German Shepherd gets prosthetic paw

By Brooklyn Joyner

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A puppy that was born without a foot now has a prosthetic paw and a new home.

Cheshire Abbey, a rescue organization, posted pictures of the 6-month-old German Shepherd on social media earlier this month. While they were looking for someone to adopt the pup, Chrissy Cheshire, the founder of the rescue, contacted Buckner Prosthetics on Lakeland Drive to see if they could help.

“Nemo was born without his back right paw, and he was trying to put weight on it, but this would lead to hip abnormalities in the future as he grows,” said Zachary Myrick, owner of Buckner Prosthetics.

Myrick said they create prosthetics for six to eight animals a year.

“This puppy is very similar to our pediatric population in that we build a device, and there are a lot of alignment challenges,” Myrick said. “As this puppy grows, we’ll have to make sure the prosthetic grows with him.”

Nemo had his first follow-up with his new foot on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Alan Cooper, who adopted Nemo. Cooper was one of many people who responded to the Cheshire Abbey post, hoping to adopt the puppy, whom he named Nemo. Cooper said he just thought it was a cute puppy who could be a friend for his German Shepherd, Sully.

“I didn’t notice the nub until she messaged me the next day and said I was the chosen one to get him,” Cooper said. “Then she referenced that he had a foot deformity, and I was like, ‘hold on,’ and I went back, and I looked at the picture, and I was just like, ‘well, he does.’ And I said, ‘We’re going to get him anyway.'”

Cooper got Nemo last Friday and fell in love with him immediately. Next, he introduced him to Sully, and the two dogs took to each other right away.

“They played constantly, got along, and he’s fitting right in at the house,” Cooper said.

Cooper said Nemo’s disability may be a little challenging, but his other dog, Sully has already taken a protective role. Cooper and Nemo will continue to return to Buckner Prosthetics so they can check the puppy’s progress and so he can be a support dog for people with prosthetics.

“I’m glad that he has the opportunity to bring that to the other people, as well,” Cooper said.

“I think Nemo is going to continue to be a wonderful puppy,” Myrick said. “He won’t be defined by his disability.”

