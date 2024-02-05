Push to get Narcan into public libraries to help combat growing fentanyl epidemic

By Felix Cortez

MARINA, California (KSBW) — The growing fentanyl and opioid epidemic is leading to more overdoses and deaths on the central coast and Monterey County leaders looking to get more of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan out to the public.

In Marina, three overdoses believed to be connected to fentanyl were reported in just two days from Jan. 30-31, and one person died. That was preceded by six overdoses and one death in south Monterey County in just three days in late January.

“Basically, it’s the scourge of the fentanyl, fentanyl is 60 times more powerful than heroin, and people don’t take it seriously,” said Gordon Horne, spokesman for Sun Street centers in Salinas.

As in most cases, Narcan was administered to reverse the effects of the fentanyl overdose.

“You know the side effects of Narcan using too much is maybe a runny nose the side effects of fentanyl is death, so we just want to get the word out to use more Narcan if you need to because a life is worth saving,” Horne said.

Some county leaders like Monterey County supervisor Chris Lopez said he’s seeing longer wait times and even new barriers to securing quantities of Narcan. But Lopez added that it’s because more people are getting Narcan in hopes of saving a life.

“The message needs to get out there’s only one wrong way to use Narcan and that’s not to use it,” Horne said.

And now comes a push to get more Narcan inside Monterey County public libraries, county supervisors just recently approved a plan to train staff and volunteers on how to administer the life-saving treatment in case of an overdose.

“Many libraries around our state and around the country are doing the same thing, so for the county of Monterey to step up and say we want to be part of the solution in that regard is powerful and it’s a statement to the community that we’re here and we’re vigilant in helping solve this problem,” said Nick Pasculli, spokesman for the county of Monterey.

Narcan will only be available in county run libraries for emergency use only and not distribution.

However, Narcan is widely available in the community free of charge, just contact your local police department, hospital or drug treatment center.

