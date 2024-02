Mother, daughter charged with attempted murder after frying pan attack

By Daniel Smithson

ASHLAND CITY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Body camera footage captured the bloody aftermath of an attempted murder in January by an Ashland City mother and daughter, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The video shows a father and husband beaten and bloodied after his own wife and daughter beat him with a cast iron skillet and tried to choke him with a belt, the sheriff’s office said. On Jan. 27, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Sweethome Road where the man had contacted a neighbor to call 911.

The man told deputies he and his wife had been arguing and went to sleep.

He was awakened by being hit on the head with the skillet, according to a Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. When he opened his eyes, he could see his daughter, Kelly Davis, 29, standing over him with the skillet in hand, before she hit him in the head again, the affidavit said. Kelly Davis then got on top of him with a knife, while the man’s wife, Pam Davis, 62, took a belt, placed it around his neck and started pulling downwards, choking him, deputies said.

During the attack, Kelly Davis told her father, “I’ll kill you, (expletive)!” according to the affidavit. He was able to get away from his wife and daughter and escape to a neighbor’s house.

“The neighbor advised (the victim) showed up at the residence covered in blood and wearing only his underwear claiming that his wife and daughter had attacked him,” the affidavits said, adding the man feared they would kill him.

Body camera video shows the man lying on his neighbor’s porch when a deputy arrives.

“What’s going on man, you alright?” the deputy asks in the video.

“I’ve had better days,” the man replies, while sitting up. “I announced to my wife last night that I wanted a divorce. About 20, 30 minutes ago, my wife and daughter – a frying pan and a knife.”

The video later shows Pam and Kelly Davis bloodied on the floor of their home. Their arrest report does not specify if their wounds were caused by the victim or happened during the attack.

“He started this at 11 o’clock last night,” Kelly Davis told police while crying. “He’s done this before.”

Every cut found on Kelly Davis was superficial, a deputy later wrote in his report.

Pam and Kelly Davis were both charged with attempted murder.

