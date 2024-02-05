Man charged with homicide in death of 12-year-old son remains at large, family speaks out

By Hannah Hilyard

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee woman is demanding justice following the October death of her 12-year-old brother, Jacarie Robinson. Prosecutors charged the boy’s father, Romuan Moye, for his death, but he is still at large.

“He suffered, suffered a lot,” Analise Moye said about her little brother. “He went through the worst.”

On Oct. 10, a family member discovered Jacarie dead inside his father’s home near N. 39th St. and Elmhurst Road. A criminal complaint said the boy’s body was in an “advanced stage of decomposition.” It goes on to say he was “extremely malnourished,” weighing 54 pounds.

A few days later, prosecutors charged Romuan Moye with chronic neglect. The next month, they added a first-degree reckless homicide charge.

“This was the man that raised us, you know. This was the man that told us this, told us that he would never do us no harm,” Analise Moye said. “Now it’s like, did your words really mean what you said?”

Analise Moye said she hasn’t seen her dad in nearly a year as court documents said their father had been “keeping [Jacarie] away from the family” in the months leading up to his death.

“Have you heard from him at all since he’s been charged with Jacarie’s death?” WISN 12 News Hannah Hilyard asked.

“No, I haven’t heard from my dad at all,” Analise Moye responded.

“What would you like to say to your dad if he somehow sees this?” Hilyard asked.

“My message to you, dad, would be why? Why?” she said.

Analise Moye does not know where her father may be but thinks he may still be somewhere in Milwaukee. She is speaking out in honor of her brother.

“I wanted to get my brother’s case out there to the public to everyone worldwide. I want to get him justice,” she said.

