Football coach’s murder case gets national attention, suspected shooter identified

By Carolina Estrada

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sacramento police have partnered with a national television show to raise attention to the death of an area football coach.

This week, the Sacramento Police Department identified 29-year-old Tahje Michael as a suspect in the death of Greg Najee Grimes. The 31-year-old was shot and killed in July 2022 while outside a nightclub in Downtown Sacramento.

Grimes played football at Inderkum High School for four years, later going on to play at Boise State before returning to Inderkum as a coach and instructor.

His mother, Deborah Grimes, hopes this new interest in the case through the show “America’s Most Wanted” can help bring her family closure.

“You better believe we are going to catch that person, and in that while we will continue to build on our son’s legacy,” Deborah said.

The Grimes family has worked closely with investigators to solve Najee’s’ murder, and they hope this also opens more opportunities for families and victims of gun violence.

“The struggle is real but that they can do something to make certain that their loved ones don’t pass in vain,” Deborah said.

