Baker uses Chiefs success to give back

By Nathan Brennan

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — Another run to the Super Bowl means more Red Kingdom cookies are up for sale. One local baker is continuing to sell her sweet treats a bit differently, making all of them in her own home.

Raven Preisinger is the owner and founder of Raven’s Cookies. She opened the business in 2013, selling her cookies exclusively online through her social media platforms. She said the Chiefs recent success has taken her cookie sales to new heights.

“I would say January 2024 has by far been my biggest sales month ever,” Preisinger said.

She does make cookies to put a few extra bucks in her pocket, but also uses her culinary skills to give back.

Over the past several years, Preisinger has asked for donations to help out local families in need. This time around, she’s asking for donations again, but raffling off Super Bowl cookies in return.

She is raising the money for a Kansas City mom who gave birth to her second son in May. After birth, he sustained a head injury and has had several health issues.

“Almost nine months since he’s been born and they have either been in and out of the hospital or having daily therapies,” Preisinger said. “Their whole world has been turned upside down and I figured the least I could do is give away some cookies.”

Each raffle ticket is a $5 donation, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family.

