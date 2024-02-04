Police K9 “Biza” helps find missing child by tracking scent for over 2 miles

By Neal Riley

AUBURN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A police K9 in Auburn picked up the scent of a missing child and tracked it for over 2 miles, helping officers find the 12-year-old on a bitterly cold night.

Auburn police deployed K9 Biza at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when they learned that a child had been missing from their home in the Pakachoag Hill area for about two hours. Massachusetts State Police troopers joined the search “due to the freezing temperatures and nature of the incident.”

K9 officer David Llunggren and Biza were able to pick up a scent, and the female German Shepherd followed it for more than 2 miles, leading police to the missing youngster.

“The child was reunited with their family and is safe,” Auburn police said. “We are proud of the hard work put in by K9 Biza and are happy to report a positive outcome!”

Biza joined the Auburn Police Department from Germany in 2022 with financial support from Massachusetts-based Vest-A-Dog – and this isn’t the first time she’s earned praise for a job well done.

Last September, police said Biza helped track down a suspect involved in a fight at Chilis where people were using chairs and bar glasses as weapons. Biza found a Worcester man who ran away from the restaurant and hid in the woods, police said.

Just days earlier, police said Biza located a domestic violence suspect who took off when officers arrived at his home. And in August, Biza helped Shrewsbury police find a missing man who was in distress.

