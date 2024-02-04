Delaware Dept. of Correction looking for man who failed to return after approved pass: Photos



By Jessica MacAulay

DOVER, Delaware (KYW) — The Delaware Department of Correction is asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man who did not return to the Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington after an approved pass, officials said.

Correction officials issued an escape after conviction warrant for 21-year-old Jahlier Curtis.

Officials said Curtis violated his probation by carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Curtis is described as six-foot-one and weighing about 130 pounds. Officials said he has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, white shirt, black hat, and tan pants with black Nike sneakers.

Officials said he has a tattoo on his left forearm and his neck.

Curtis is at a Community Corrections Center, which is meant to manage offenders who are transitioning back into society. Centers like these are not secured in the same way prisons are, officials said.

Offenders at Community Corrections Centers have the flexibility to go to work, look for jobs and attend approved treatment sessions.

Anyone with information regarding Curtis’ whereabouts is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.

