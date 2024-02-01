Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Police: Son shields 77-year-old father from attack, attempted carjacking

<i>WBAL</i><br/>Several DWI defendants who were ready to plead guilty suddenly had their cases tossed after the District Attorney learned that the officers who arrested them were under a federal investigation centered around officers being paid not to show up in court.
WBAL
Several DWI defendants who were ready to plead guilty suddenly had their cases tossed after the District Attorney learned that the officers who arrested them were under a federal investigation centered around officers being paid not to show up in court.
By
Published 5:51 PM

By Josh Starkey

Click here for updates on this story

    BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Police say a man who physically shielded his 77-year-old father from a brutal attack and attempted carjacking may have saved his life.

Baltimore police said the man was unloading groceries with his 22-year-old son outside his home in the area of Eutaw Place and Laurens Street in Bolton Hill around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Two black SUVs containing teenagers pulled up to the victim’s parked car, jumped out and physically attacked the two men, police said. The son jumped on top of his father in an effort to protect him from the attackers, and a neighbor disrupted the attack by yelling from her window, police said.

The father and son were taken to a hospital. The 77-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent brain surgery for a head injury on Jan. 25. His son had only minor injuries.

Police said they believe the quick actions of the son and bystander saved the 77-year-old from more severe injuries or even death.

The assailants fled before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content