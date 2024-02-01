Pa. mom charged for allegedly leaving child home alone for month with no heat, water

By Web Staff

MANHEIM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly moving to New Jersey and leaving her child to live on their own for about a month.

Officers from Mannheim Township, Lancaster County say they responded to a welfare check and found the child living alone.

Tiffani Chanel Bogroff, 45, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the child had no access to gas, water or heat, aside from a space heater. The child said they had access to food, as their mother sometimes sent money via CashApp.

The child told police his mother moved to New Jersey to live with her boyfriend and left them behind.

The child said Bogroff returns on occasion, but they never knew when.

The child also told police they sometimes attended school, but found it difficult to wake up in the morning since they were alone.

A cat and two dogs were also left in the home.

