Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Pa. mom charged for allegedly leaving child home alone for month with no heat, water

<i>Mannheim Township police/WPVI</i><br/>Tiffani Chanel Bogroff has been arrested for allegedly moving to New Jersey and leaving her child to live on their own for about a month.
Lawrence, Nakia
Mannheim Township police/WPVI
Tiffani Chanel Bogroff has been arrested for allegedly moving to New Jersey and leaving her child to live on their own for about a month.
By
Published 1:41 PM

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MANHEIM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly moving to New Jersey and leaving her child to live on their own for about a month.

Officers from Mannheim Township, Lancaster County say they responded to a welfare check and found the child living alone.

Tiffani Chanel Bogroff, 45, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the child had no access to gas, water or heat, aside from a space heater. The child said they had access to food, as their mother sometimes sent money via CashApp.

The child told police his mother moved to New Jersey to live with her boyfriend and left them behind.

The child said Bogroff returns on occasion, but they never knew when.

The child also told police they sometimes attended school, but found it difficult to wake up in the morning since they were alone.

A cat and two dogs were also left in the home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content