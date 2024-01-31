Suspect in custody after stealing Snoop Dogg bobblehead from restaurant

By Jusolyn Flower and Trent Bennett

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A man is now in custody after snatching a beloved 3.5-foot Snoop Dogg bobblehead from a south Fort Myers restaurant lobby on Monday night.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rocco John Benedetto, 50, is now in custody after returning the statue to the restaurant when news reports went viral, branding the suspect the ‘Dogg-Napper’.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment Benedetto snagged the iconic figurine from Cantina Laredo restaurant at Big Pine Way in the Villas.

Luckily, the suspect ‘dropped it like it’s hot.’

Cantina Laredo’s general manager, Joy Duda, shared that detectives advised the man to return the $1,250 item to LCSO headquarters. However, he chose to return it directly to the restaurant instead.

Cantina Laredo said they would pursue charges against the bobblehead bandit.

Benedetto is currently booked at the Lee County Jail and faces a charge of grand theft of less than $5K.

As Mr. Dogg himself once said, “Sometimes a loss is the best thing that can happen. It teaches you what you should have done next time.”

