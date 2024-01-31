Public Works crew finds woman’s lost wedding ring at recycling drop-off

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — An amazing find by the city of Greenville Public Works crew after a woman lost her wedding ring while dropping off her recycling.

This happened on Sunday.

Melanie Harper said she lost her diamond wedding band while tossing her recyclables into the container at the Rutherford Road recycling center.

She sent an email saying, “I know the likelihood of finding this is slim to none. But, if the ring is found during the course of processing the recycling, I would be most appreciative if someone could contact me.”

Monday morning, instead of processing what was in the bin, Public Works supervisors and litter crew members said, “Let’s dump it on the ground and look for it.”

After hours of searching, Travis Golden found the ring.

They called Melanie, who came out to Public Works to reunite with her ring.

Besides Travis, the other team members involved were Jeff Hammond, James Burnside, Frank Daigneault and Manny Cruz.

