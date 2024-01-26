Chemical attack near Honolulu gym eerily similar to 2023 Mililani attack

By Kristen Consillio

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — It’s the second chemical attack outside an Oahu gym in less than a year, this time near the Planet Fitness in Ala Moana.

“It’s scary. I was actually going to come last night,” said gym goer Sydney Parham. “I’m so glad I didn’t.”

A 25-year-old woman was walking on this sidewalk when a man threw a liquid chemical on her, burning her face and body and putting her in critical condition. The woman also ingested some of the unknown chemical, burning her throat and lungs.

Police said the victim ran into Planet Fitness and bystanders threw water on her to ease her pain before first responders arrived.

The attack is hauntingly similar to assault on Davina Licon, the bodybuilder who was burned outside a Mililani 24-Hour Fitness.

The suspect in the latest crime was seen running off toward Kapiolani Boulevard. Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, camouflage pants, and a white facemask.

The man is described to be in his 20s.

“He was last seen though being shirtless with a black backpack riding a bicycle from Kona street onto Keeaumoku Street,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.