Company gets approval from Andy Reid to make frozen mustache shirts

By Mark Poulose

Click here for updates on this story

PARKVILLE, Missouri (KCTV) — Andy Reid’s frozen mustache will soon be on shirts across Chiefs Kingdom. A company in Parkville is printing them as quickly as they can. The shirts celebrating a cold, freezing moment are hot off the press so Chiefs fans can wear them this weekend.

“Hopefully his mustache freezes up because it seems to have a lucky charm,” said Ultimate Athletic Sportswear owner, John Doole. “[The shirts] have Coach Reid’s name, his signature, his slogan, and then you have the frozen mustache.”

Last Saturday’s frigid conditions at Arrowhead produced an iconic look for “Big Red.”

“To my knowledge, this is the first shirt of this type of its kind, where he’s signed off on it, so this is a cool deal where the community can kind of back Coach Reid and have a little fun with his mustache,” Doole said, who has been in the t-shirt business for more than 30 years.

Doole and Ultimate Athletic Sportswear got the official ‘ok’ from Reid only a couple of days ago. He and his crew started printing shirts as early as they could – which turned out to be Friday morning.

“We’ve only been doing this for about four or five hours,” Doole said Friday afternoon. “If this was printed elsewhere, it would take two to three days to get here. It would get here after the game. Literally, the shirts we just printed will be in the stores literally hot in the box.”

The company plans to make about 5,000 items, including just 300 hoodies and sweatshirts. If you want to pick one up, they are exclusive to Hy-Vee locations across the metro. All of the frozen mustache items range between $17-$40.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.