Manhattan Beach police dog retires with career highlight of 2,500 pounds of narcotics found

By Julie Sharp

MANHATTAN BEACH, California (KCAL) — Koa the police K-9 retired this week from his job with the Manhattan Beach Police Department after 7 years of service with the city and the South Bay community.

The department announced the German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix’s “well deserved” retirement on Facebook.

With patrol and narcotics listed as his special skills, Koa’s narcotic detection led to a career highlight of over 2,500 pounds of narcotics located, and over $1 million dollars related to narcotics trafficking seized.

oa patrolled with partner Officer David Gibbons since 2017, and on the department’s Facebook post it says he was deployed over 150 times.

“We wish Koa a healthy and relaxing retirement with Officer Gibbons and his family!,” the Manhattan Beach Police Department wrote on Facebook.

