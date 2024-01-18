Family of Iowa prison nurse killed by inmates sues state, Department of Corrections

By Web Staff

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) — The family of an Iowa prison nurse killed while two inmates tried to escape is suing the state.

Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte were killed in 2021 at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard, the inmates blamed for their deaths, pleaded guilty to murder and are serving life sentences without parole.

Schulte’s family, in a lawsuit, accuses the state of Iowa, the Department of Corrections, and several state officials. They say safety protocols were not followed and there was not enough staffing.

The DOC tells KCCI it can’t comment on pending litigation.

Schulte’s family had previously filed a lawsuit that was dismissed over a clerical error.

