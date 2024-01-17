Las Vegas police arrest woman for posing as attorney

By C.C. McCandless

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — On Tuesday, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a woman for fraudulently posing as an attorney in the state of Nevada.

According to a police report, Cenia Poulsen, 36, has portrayed herself as an attorney since January 2022 and she accepted money to “file documents” through the court systems. Police said these services included divorces, legal reviews/insights, name changes and adoptions, defrauding multiple victims.

Detectives confirmed that Poulsen has never been an attorney with the Nevada State Bar. She is facing multiple felony charges, including forgery, theft, and preparing or delivering simulated legal documents.

Detectives learned she also worked under the name of Cenia Del Pozo and Cenia Carillo.

