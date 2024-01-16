Tractor trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas rolls over, closes I-95 ramp in Stonington

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

STONINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A crash that involved a tractor trailer closed an off ramp for Interstate 95 north in Stonington on Tuesday morning.

State police said the exit 92 off ramp was closed.

Troopers said the tractor trailer, which carried 40,000 pounds of bananas, rolled over around 6:35 a.m.

Minor injuries were reported. The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The Department of Consumer Protection was also made aware of the crash because of the produce that that truck carried.

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays,” state police said.

No other details were released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.