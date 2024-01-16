New beer “Goose Flights Lager” honors former Baltimore Ravens’ great Tony Siragusa

By Dennis Valera

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — There’s a new beer honoring one of the Baltimore Ravens’ greats.

The Goose Flights Lager was released over the weekend.

Created in memory of former defensive lineman Tony Siragusa, a.k.a. the Goose, the beer is helping raise money for the organization his family runs.

Siragusa, a defensive lineman who played for the Baltimore Ravens from 1997 until 2001, died on June 22, 2022, at the age of 55.

There are many things Sammi Siragusa learned from her dad, but there’s one she lives by.

“He would go, ‘It’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring,'” Sammi Siragusa said.

Years after helping the Ravens win its first Super Bowl in 2001, Tony Siragusa co-founded a private aviation company. He wanted to do some good with it, but didn’t get things really going before he died in 2022.

That’s where his daughter, Sammi Siragusa, comes in.

“Three months before his passing, he came up with this idea and was chatting with the NFL about bringing it into fruition,” she said. “That’s sort of where I stepped in after his passing, to continue on his legacy and fulfill his vision.”

Thus, Goose Flights was born. Sammi Siragusa serves as the organization’s president.

It helps provide a jet charter service that helps families access much-needed treatment.

There’s been four trips so far since last February.

“For a minute, [Goose Flights] lets them feel like they’re not a patient,” Sammi Siragusa said. “They can have this fun experience they’ll remember forever.”

To help this work continue, Baltimore-based sports media company PressBox approached Sammi Siragusa with the idea of making a beer, which she called a “no-brainer” to help create.

Each can of Goose Flights Lager sold generates a $2 donation for the organization.

“The impression that he’s made on this state, especially this city…I’m at a loss for words,” Sammi Siragusa said. “There’s so much love surrounding who he was and the impression that he made here.”

Sammi Siragusa said Goose Flights will help as many people as they can, but there is a goal she’d like to check off for her dad.It helps provide a jet charter service that helps families access much-needed treatment.

There’s been four trips so far since last February.

“For a minute, [Goose Flights] lets them feel like they’re not a patient,” Sammi Siragusa said. “They can have this fun experience they’ll remember forever.”

To help this work continue, Baltimore-based sports media company PressBox approached Sammi Siragusa with the idea of making a beer, which she called a “no-brainer” to help create.

Each can of Goose Flights Lager sold generates a $2 donation for the organization.

“The impression that he’s made on this state, especially this city…I’m at a loss for words,” Sammi Siragusa said. “There’s so much love surrounding who he was and the impression that he made here.”

Sammi Siragusa said Goose Flights will help as many people as they can, but there is a goal she’d like to check off for her dad.

“One day [we want to] have our own private jet with Goose Flight’s logo on it. [My dad] wanted that and he also wanted the interior to be purple snakeskin leather,” she said.

Goose Flights Lager is sold at Guilford Hall Brewery at 1611 Guilford Ave. in Baltimore. It’s also sold at Glory Days Grill locations in Maryland.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.