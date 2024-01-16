City Council to consider changing street name some say is a real stinker

By James Taylor, CBS13 Photojournalist

RANCHO CORDOVA, California (KOVR) — A street name in Sacramento County is drawing scrutiny. Some are even too embarrassed to say it out loud.

It’s a street in Rancho Cordova that has some people doing a double-take. Some say the name is a real stinker.

City leaders even got the giggles when it came up at a council meeting last year.

Poopenaut Court is located in the Sunridge Park community. Streets in that neighborhood are named after trails, lakes, and other natural features – and Poopenaut is a valley in Yosemite National Park. The street name has been around for 18 years, dating back to when the subdivision was first built.

So what do people in the neighborhood think of the name?

“Weird, different, you know where it is though,” one person said.

Right below the name is a sign saying “No dumping.”

“It’s funny. It’s a silly name,” another person said. “It’s definitely stuck in your head now. I ca un-remember it.”

There are currently no homes built on the street. Much of it is open space along with a stormwater basin and SMUD substation. But now, the Rancho Cordova City Council is considering wiping this name off the map.

The city sent out a survey to nearby residents, and several new names have been suggested for the street. It will be the city council’s duty to make a final selection.

The Rancho Cordova City Council is scheduled to discuss the name change at Tuesday night’s meeting at city hall.

