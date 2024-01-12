Baltimore mother keeps late son’s memory alive through youth organization

By Breana Ross

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Baltimore mom is on a mission to save lives one child at a time.

Ebony McClenny, the founder of the Surviving Our Neighborhoods (S.O.N.) Organization, told 11 News that her son inspired her work and how she’s making a difference mentoring city youth.

There’s not a day that goes by where she doesn’t think of her son, Dakari McClenny.

“Dakari was always a lovable kid, very, very intelligent. Always straight A’s, honor student,” she said.

She never imagined Dakari’s face would end up among photos on a wall, among so many other faces frozen in time.

“Losing my son, it definitely changed my whole perspective of life. I look at life a lot differently,” McClenny said.

McClenny, a single mom, said she did her best to raise Dakari right and gave him everything he needed to be successful. But as a teenager, Dakari chose a different path and started hanging around the wrong crowd.

“He just kind of started to get into trouble, engaging in negative behaviors that ultimately led to him being arrested at 16, and from there, we tried so many interventions and getting help that I knew we had the support to do,” McClenny said. “But unfortunately, his behavior ultimately led to his death.”

Dakari died after a triple-shooting on North Collington and North avenues in May 2022 at the age of 17, one day before his 18th birthday.

“It impacted me traumatically, mentally, physically, emotionally, but ultimately, I wanted to turn that pain into a purpose,” McClenny said. “I see so many kids that are my son, that are going in the wrong direction, and they can ultimately, possibly get a message from me that could inspire them to do the right thing.”

Six months after Dakari’s death, McClenny started the nonprofit organization S.O.N. She works with high school students and youth organizations across Baltimore, focusing on trauma-informed care, financial literacy, effective communication and leadership skills. She also shares Dakari’s story.

Terry “Uncle T” Williams, CEO of the youth mentoring organization “Challenge 2 Change,” helped McClenny bring her vision to life. Williams lost his own son to gun violence in Baltimore and mentored Dakari. Now, he watches as McClenny tries to prevent his students from falling victim to the same thing.

“She’s getting healing from us, and we are getting healing from her at the same time,” Williams told 11 News.

It’s healing that lends to hope that no more young faces will end up on a mural wall.

“The mission of my organization is to let them know you can survive your neighborhood. You can survive adversity. You just have to choose the right path and try to push yourself to do the right thing,” McClenny said.

