7-year-old boy amazed by waterfall’s change after heavy rains in Transylvania County

By Justin Berger

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — While the several inches of rain that fell across the area Tuesday caused flooding and road and business closures, it also provided a bright spot for a young man in Transylvania County.

“Because it looks more cooler and it’s also putting a lot of mist out like a volcano,” 7-year-old Russell Sheppard said.

Looking Glass Falls in Pisgah National Forest was an impressive sight Tuesday.

Sheppard, who lives in Hendersonville, braved the weather to see the impact all the rain had on the waterfall.

And he wasn’t alone. Vehicles lined the road with people to see it.

