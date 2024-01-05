Las Vegas area hospital distributes Narcan to curb surge in deadly fentanyl overdoses

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas launched an effort to distribute Narcan, or naloxone, to high-risk overdose patients, all to curb the surge in fentanyl overdoses and deaths across Clark County.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 2023 hit a record 237 deaths from fentanyl overdoses. The numbers have surged since 2018, when only 55 deaths were reported.

“A lot of these people will use this at home on their own, which is what makes it so dangerous. It will depress their breathing, it will depress their blood pressure, and they can die at home by themselves with nobody around,” said Dr. David Hart, program director of the GME Emergency Medicine Program.

A new state law allows emergency room providers to distribute Narcan to patients.

“This is our chance to impress upon people when they are in their emergency, when they’re most likely to be listening, to give them this drug,” Hart said.

Kits given to high-risk patients and loved ones have naloxone, instructions for use, fentanyl test strips and information on suicide prevention.

“Get Narcan or naloxone in the hands of people who can save lives,” Hart said.

MountainView Hospital also offers buprenorphine to patients with withdrawals or those who need help overcoming addiction. The drug significantly reduces cravings.

A new Nevada law allows pharmacists to prescribe buprenorphine to locals in need.

