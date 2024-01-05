Arrested TSA manager allegedly falsified documents, Florida court says

By Ellie Parker

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The TSA manager arrested in Atlanta Wednesday allegedly falsified documents, according to a Florida court document.

A court document revealed that Maxine McManaman was accused of falsifying a quitclaim deed, a document that transfers property from one person to another.

The deed allegedly transferred property from one of McManaman’s relatives, to her and Delroy Chambers Sr.

However, the deed required the signature of someone else who was not there when the deed was signed, according to court documents.

McManaman was accused of falsely making a public record.

Chambers Sr. was also accused of “exploiting and abusing” an elderly woman and having a mistress while failing to take care of her. According to court documents, McManaman claimed to have power of attorney over the woman when the quitclaim deed was filed, but a judge later determined power of attorney was held by someone else.

In interviews with detectives, McManaman denied any claims Chambers Sr. was abusing the woman or any knowledge of Chambers Sr,’s relationship with his accused mistress.

