Police: Driver crashes into home’s front porch after double shooting

By Olivia Schueller and Jay Kenney

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two men were shot in an area of Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers were first sent to Franklin Avenue around 12:40 a.m. They said they received notification of gunshots being fired.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the front porch of a home on Franklin Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle had been shot multiple times and transported to an area hospital, police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was listed in critical condition.

While the incident was under investigation, another victim arrived at a local hospital and also sought treatment.

Officers said he too was a man in his 20s and suffered a gunshot wound; however, his was non-life-threatening.

Police believed both victims were shot during the same incident on Franklin Avenue.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Police combed Franklin Avenue for evidence.

There’s no word on a suspect and no other details were released.

Hartford police said the shooting was the first of 2024.

