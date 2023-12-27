Kamuela woman hiking mountaintops to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association

By Diane Ako

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — Taking your dreams to the top of the world, a 62-year-old Kamuela woman will raise money for Alzheimer’s research by hiking up to the highest peaks across our state. It’s her goal next fall and winter, and it’s how Shannon Guzzo keeps Aging Well.

Guzzo is getting in shape as part of her New Year’s resolution, but not for the reason most people do. “I’m going to hike the tallest peak on each of the Hawaiian Islands. I’m going to get really fit so I can do that,” she declares.

It’s her fundraising goal. She’s timing it for the same time as the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walks to End Alzheimer’s, which are September through December.

To supplement that she’s also using her crafting skills, designing and auctioning off a couple of her unique Hypar Blankets. “I’m going to raise a lot of money for Alzheimer’s Association and I’m going to invite people to share with me their wildest dream that I will take to the tallest peak and dedicate and release to the universe,” she says.

Friend Rocky Russo testifies, “Shannon is aging well because she continues to reach for inspiring projects and pursue them. Where a lot of people who don’t age well lose it is in their sense of purpose.”

She’s done this before. In 2015, she skiied the North Pole, dedicating her Polar Inspiration project for the same cause. “It’s very exciting to ski to the North Pole; as you can imagine, there’s an element of risk there,” she tells Island News.

She trained hard, but says it was worth it. “I was made aware that I was inspiring people to go after their wildest dreams,” she admits.

Russo asserts, “She continues to set a bar that’s so high that any normal person might say you’re crazy. But for her it’s just motivating and it gets her going every day.”

Guzzo took on this cause after a career selling long term insurance. “I became immediately aware that Alzheimer’s alone is the biggest risk for long term care needs in the future.”

Her advice to others to age well? “We can control our health and we need to do a better job of that.”

She hopes to raise $75,000 from this event.

