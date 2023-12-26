Miami Beach bagel shop faces 3rd act of hatred after surveillance video captures man tearing down, stealing American flag

By GAIL LEVY, JULIAN QUINTANA, SAMANTHA SOSA

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A restaurant in Miami Beach that has been hit by hate before was targeted once again after surveillance video captured a man stealing an American flag.

The owner of Bagel Time Cafe has dealt with someone vandalizing his signs, not once, but three times. This third attempt didn’t have anything to do with the owner’s support for Israel.

On Friday, at around 7 p.m., a man was seen walking up to the cafe and noticed the flags as they hung proudly along the Alton Road restaurant. But this time around, the suspect ignored the Israeli flags and tore down an American flag.

“He’s the taking the American flag,” said Josh Nodel, owner of Bagel Time Cafe. “I mean, come on, you gotta be out of your mind.”

This latest incident marks the third time a person has committed a crime against Nodel’s signs.

“Oh, come on,” Nodel said,

Back in October, a man sprinted out of a yellow mustang as he rode down Alton Road. He then ran up to slash a pro-Israel sign.

Nodel taped the sign back together.

A few week later, 24-year-old Nour Abaido from Coral Springs, was caught and cuffed for the crime.

Not even a month later, a woman completely ripped down a pro-Israel sign, threw it into the middle of the street and stomped on it. Police are still on the hunt for her.

“It’s disappointing somewhat, you know,” Nodel said.

Nodel now hopes that this third time will be the last time. Still, he knows that he could replace the stolen flag, but what can never be taken is his pride for Israel and America.

“This is gonna make us just get stronger and stronger,” he said. “Like we say, ‘Am Yisrael Chai,’ we’ll defeat Hamas, that’s it.”

Nodel said he will be speaking to police about this flag fugitive. In the meantime, he plans on replacing it.

Police are still searching for the woman who took the pro-Israel sign, which has since been replaced.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

