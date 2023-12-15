House damaged by fire, fallen tree in span of two months

By Tommie Clark

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A Baltimore City family is calling for action after facing two disasters in two months.

Takiea Anderson’s house was damaged by a vacant rowhome fire on Nov. 1. A city-owned tree fell on the house in September.

Now, the family is calling for action from city officials.

“I’m mentally drowning. This is really taking a toll. When does it end?” Anderson said.

11 News spoke with Anderson in September, when a tree cracked off pieces of the roof and caused major water damage. It took days for crews to show up and remove the tree.

“The tree fell over this bedroom. This is what the wall is supposed to look like, but this is what it is now, three months later, all because there is still a hole in the roof,” she said. “Not only did the adjuster not send out a check to fix my roof, the city didn’t do anything either.”

Anderson also recalls the fire, but not at her home. She said the flames came from a vacant rowhome next door. Her husband used a fire extinguisher to fend off the flames, but the damage was done before fire crews arrived.

“They broke up some things, like my couches are broken. My wedding keepsake box is broken. It was made of glass,” she said.

Anderson has been working with an insurance adjuster but said she has been getting the runaround. A tarp is all that’s protecting her home from more damage, making it unlivable.

“I had water damage to the cabinets, my floors (and) a whole bunch of little gifts we got as wedding gifts were damaged. There was soot going all up the steps,” she said.

Anderson directed her frustration at a lack of response from city officials.

“I’m calling, I’m leaving emails, like what’s next? Nothing, all your stuff broke up my home, my peace, my happiness, my comfortability, my stability and not once did you think that it would be OK to reach out?” she said.

She wants to see someone from the city take accountability for the turmoil her family is facing.

“Your stuff has been falling on my home and you didn’t come out here to say, ‘Miss, I am sorry. I apologize. We are going to figure out how to help you out.’ Nothing,” Anderson said.

The mayor’s office told 11 News it is looking into the situation.

