Large sinkhole swallows parking lot, has store owners concerned about business loss, safety

By Gracee Mattiace

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Business owners on Sardis Road are asking for answers as a sinkhole keeps growing in their parking lot.

On Dec. 8, 2023, the owners of Crust Never Sleeps Bakery and 1 on 1 Physical Therapy said an excavator had been sitting vacant on top of a pile of dirt for two weeks.

They said the sinkhole appeared in July as a much smaller issue — a 3-foot by 3-foot pothole — but has since grown in size.

They are looking for answers from their landlord and the construction crew working on the issue.

Ryan Fenton, owner of 1 on 1 Physical Therapy, said he is concerned about the loss of customers.

“Some of our patients have trouble walking so they can’t get in — it’s that’s simple,” Fenton said.

“I don’t know what’s going on, actually,” he said. “The hole keeps getting bigger and the crane has been sitting on top of the hill for two weeks now.”

Dawn Alexander, owner of Crust Never Sleeps, said they have seen a loss in customers for a couple months since the sinkhole has grown.

“It keeps filling with water even when there’s no rain. Even during the drought that we had, it was completely full of water, so I’m not sure where that water’s coming from. I’m not sure who that’s affecting,” she said.

News 13 spoke to the person in charge of the construction project over the phone.

Randy Hansley said the hole keeps filling up with water and it has been a difficult project, but he would not speak on camera.

News 13 also reached out to the owner of the property and had not heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.