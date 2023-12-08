Family believes missing cat is in Carmel Valley, hoping for holiday ‘meow-acle’

By Cristal Clark

GILROY, California (KSBW) — A Gilroy family is hoping for a Christmas miracle after their family pet went missing under unusual circumstances Tuesday.

According to Diana Nadeau, their family’s 15-month-old orange tabby cat, Miss Kitty, was taken from their Gilroy neighborhood.

“We’re not sure why, or how, this happened,” Nadeau said.

Their suspicion of Miss Kitty being taken, and not just wandering away, was due to the fact that she was appearing more than 50 miles away on their phones. It turned out, the tabby had a piece of tracking technology on her collar.

The family went to their Apple AirTag app on the phone. When they tracked Miss Kitty Wednesday morning, they saw that she was mysteriously pinging more than an hour’s drive away, near Griggs Nursery on Carmel Valley Road in Carmel Valley.

There has been a glimmer of hope in the search. The family says a Carmel Valley resident claims they saw the tabby Thursday morning but she quickly ran off.

Diane provided an update on the search Thursday evening, “My husband and son have been in Carmel all afternoon, putting up flyers, speaking to households and businesses in the area of Griggs Nursery,” said Nadeau. “We love Miss Kitty madly, and will pay a handsome reward for her return.”

As of Friday morning, Miss Kitty is still missing. If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the family at (669) 292-3383.

