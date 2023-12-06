Mom of Waffle House shooting victim considers run for Tenn. State House

By Chuck Morris

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville mother impacted by gun violence is considering a run for a Tennessee State House seat.

Shaundelle Brooks made an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Her son, Akilah Dasilva, was one of four victims killed in the 2018 Waffle House shooting in Antioch.

Brooks has been on the front lines of the gun reform conversation on a state and national level.

In her post on Monday, she said she’s considering a run for House District 60, currently held by Darren Jernigan.

“For the past five years, I have walked into the Tennessee legislature, testified at committees, had gun lobbyists say ugly things to me, and watched politicians do nothing to stop gun violence. That is why I’m considering a run for House District 60,” Brooks said in the post.

Since the death of her son, Brooks has advocated for safer gun laws in the state.

WSMV4 spoke with Brooks last month on what would have been Dasilva’s 29th birthday.

“Gun violence doesn’t just affect just one race, or one gender, or it has nothing to do with your financial status, right, it affects everyone. It’s so uniquely an American problem,” Brooks said. “We need to address it. Too many people are dying, too many children especially.”

She is currently attending the Gun Violence Prevention Summit in Washington, D.C.

