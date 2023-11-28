‘Rampant’: Homeless encampment has nearby Stockton residents worried

By Josie Heart

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — Several people in the north Stockton area are worried and fearful of a homeless encampment that they say is risking their safety.

The encampment is located off of Trinity Parkway.

“The rampant homelessness. The shady people, the animals, the dogs. Big dogs. That’s what stopped me from running here,” said a man who wished to be identified only as Jack.

The site has grown over the years, according to residents like Dennis Pelucca who roams the grounds every week to conduct some maintenance.

On Monday, he was in the area to replace locks on a gate that were broken off.

“The concerns that I can see and vouch with the people that live out here … the other evening I was going through here and they’re burning fires inside there and the smoke from it is pretty intense,” Pelucca said.

The encampment grows despite a previous cleanup effort, according to city council member Michele Padilla who represents the area.

Padilla said residents have complained of garbage pileups, fires, and even reports of a student who was allegedly chased by dogs while biking to school.

“There was a crossing guard nearby that was able to assist him with some safety. His mother had to pick him up from school that day because he feared riding his bike home,” Padilla said.

While some residents said they don’t mind the encampment and have not experienced any safety issues themselves, others beg to differ.

“People I work with on the levee here, they say there’s weapons down there. It’s not against the law, so consequently, you have to be a little bit concerned,” Pelucca said.

The problem, according to Padilla is that the city can’t step in to regulate or remove the camp because it is a state jurisdiction.

A city spokesperson said the city manager met with the State Lands Commission on Monday morning to discuss the concerns, but so far, no plan of action has been announced.

Residents who spoke with KCRA 3 hope any agreement to clean the area can be made soon but not without resources for the homeless, and a new vision first.

“They must have a program to where they have a place for them to stay and have this more accessible. Make it a park,” Jack said.

Any residents with concerns or who want to make their voices heard are encouraged by city representatives to reach out to them.

