After generations of customers, 91-year-old turns out the lights on her Christmas Tree farm

CENTERVIEW, Missouri (KCTV) — After decades of Christmas cheer and finding the perfect tree, the Christmas Tree Hill in Centerview is closing the farm.

The Christmas Tree has been in business for decades.

“I definitely had to make sure that we came here this year, and I have my brand-new little baby,” said the Doak family.

For the Doak Family, going out to Christmas Tree Hill has been a special family tradition.

“My eyes are watering. My family and I, we’ve been coming here for quite some time. My sister and I used to come here when we were little, we used to come and cut down our trees, and get the reindeer food and everything.”

This will be their last hunt for the perfect tree on the hill. After 42 years, the Peaslees are closing down the farm.

“We first planted in 1981, sold the first tree about 6 years later, and have been selling ever since,” said Juanita Peaslee.

As for why? Juanita said it is simple.

“Some of us are getting a little tired.”

The 91-year-old said they started the farm to make sure everyone could have a Christmas tree for the holidays.

“John and I wanted to have trees available for people that are not extremely expensive for people,“and we’ve had some interesting comments like, what are we going to do now?” said Juanita.

It’s a questions the Doaks are trying to figure out but say they are thankful for all the memories.

“We definitely feel very blessed every year we get to do this as a family. We just thank God that every day we get to live and come do this with our family, it definitely brings a lot of joy.”

