2-year-old child meets Sacramento County firefighters who saved his life

By Ty Steele

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A special reunion happened Monday at the Sacramento Metro Fire District Station 50 in Sacramento County.

Two-year-old Kai Ton had the chance to meet the three firefighters who helped save his life. In April, Kai hit his head and lost consciousness at his grandparents’ house while playing.

“She said ‘Kai’s not breathing,’” said Ni Ton, Kai’s mother, as she recalled the phone call she first got after the accident. “We called 911. Your brother is doing CPR chest compressions on him. We showed up; Kai was on the floor and the paramedics over here sprang into action.”

Doctors said Kai had multiple brain bleeds, and they didn’t think he would make a full recovery. But after weeks in the hospital and months of recovery, Kai is back to his energetic self and getting to meet the three first responders who got him to the hospital so quickly.

“We heard that it was a good outcome after the event,” said Sacramento Metro firefighter Joe Aldrich, as he held Kai in his arms. “But it is good to see him in person, talking to his family.”

