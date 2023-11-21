Miami-Dade after school camp counselor accused of molesting boy

By JOHN MACLAUCHLAN

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A 19-year-old after-school camp coach is being held on two felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to the arrest report, Julio Isidro molested a 9-year-old boy twice at the camp at Robert King High Park on West Flagler Street and 70th Avenue. The first time was reportedly when the boy had gone to him for permission to use the bathroom.

Police said when the boy asked Isidro why he touched him the way he did, he was told not to tell anyone.

The second time allegedly happened two days later when the boy asked him for permission to go get some water.

Both times it happened out of the sight of other children at the park, according to police.

During his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bond.

