Stack of antisemitic publications distributed at courthouse

By WFSB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — An antisemitic publication was discovered at a state courthouse in New Britain and has been there all week.

The publication, titled “The Red Clarion,” was being distributed at the public defender’s office at New Britain Superior Court, Channel 3 found.

Eyewitness News found a large stack of them.

It was laden with racial slurs and called the president “genocide Joe Biden.”

Channel 3 reached out to the head of the Public Defender Services Commission and the Anti-Defamation League.

Channel 3 spoke to Justice Richard Palmer, a former supreme court judge, who oversees public defender services.

“The fact these were in that office and available for people to read… However they got there, they just shouldn’t be there. It’s terrible,” said Palmer said.

Since Channel 3 has covered the story, the publications have been removed and a directive has been made to all courthouses to remove any and all hate literature.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.