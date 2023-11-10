Remains of WWII veteran returned to Kentucky nearly 80 years after his death

By Web Staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A World War II veteran will be properly laid to rest in Kentucky next week, about 79 years after his death.

The remains of private first class Charles Wells landed in Louisville Thursday night.

Wells joined the Army when he was just 21 years old, and he was killed in action during the war.

“He was a soldier who truly embodied the spirit of patriotism, putting his country before self and making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” a news release from the Chism Family Funeral Home said.

The positive identification of his remains decades later has brought a sense of closure to those who wondered about this fate.

He is survived by his niece, who currently lives in Louisville.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

A graveside service with military honors will be held for PFC Charles W. Wells at 11 a.m, right after the visitation, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

