A place to call home: 11-year-old girl living in foster care hasn’t seen her family since age 3

By Audrey Biesk

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A young girl opened up her heart about living in foster care and how badly she needs an adoptive forever family.

The first word 11-year-old Sarah used to describe herself was “happy.”

She said she is happiest when other people are happy. Sarah has learned to never give up when things get hard.

“I haven’t seen my family since 3, but I have kept going,” she said.

Sarah said in her spare time, she loves to read, listen to music and paint. Animals are her favorite, so she chose a dog to paint at Uncorked Masterpiece paint studio in Renoylda Village while she met WXII 12’s Audrey Biesk. Click the video player to see her finished product.

“I’m persistent and can be a bit silly at times. I am forgiving,” she said.

When Sarah thought about what she desperately wants in her forever family, she said, “togetherness and love.”

