Stolen dog found after police chase, reunited with owner after 7 months

By Olivia Young

Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado police chase that started in Thornton and ended in a police shooting in Castle Rock also led to a missing dog being reunited with its owner. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a stolen dog was in the car for the entire chase across the Denver metro area and standoff that followed.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kyle Williamson, was shot by deputies after a lengthy chase where he allegedly fired at police and sideswiped multiple cars. He is expected to survive.

The deputies didn’t notice the dog in the moment, but they did spot him later when watching back bodycam footage. However, it was three Castle Rock women who found the dog and put the pieces together.

“I saw something in the corner of my eye and I looked and it was this huge dog,” said Maylene Plumadore, who spotted the dog near railroad tracks on the side of the road while on her lunch break Wednesday.

She called two friends, Caddie and Carly Rima, to come help her with the dog.

“He looked more than just like a lost dog. Like, he looked like he was afraid of something,” said Caddie Rima.

A nearby collar read “Mister” in marker, with a phone number, but there was no answer on the other end.

The women didn’t connect the lost dog to that morning’s violent police chase. Why would they? They took the dog to a nearby vet and discovered he had a microchip that revealed his name and owner’s contact information.

“We get a name too that his name is Major, but I’m like ‘OK great well why does his collar say Mister?'” said Carly, who owns a nearby dog kennel.

The vet called Major’s owner, and the women were shocked to learn the dog had been stolen seven months ago in Thornton.

“So the owner just thinks this is a dream like there’s no way this is actually happening,” said Carly.

They immediately drove Major to Thornton for the emotional reunion.

“He just stands there for a second, and then just charges at her, just slathering her in kisses and there wasn’t a dry eye around seeing this. It’s so beautiful,” said Carly.

“I never stopped looking for you!” the owner exclaims while hugging Major in a video of the reunion.

Through tears, she shared that Major had been stolen by someone who was supposed to watch him but never returned him and ghosted the owner. She said his name was Kyle Williamson and showed Carly a picture. The women thought that was the end of the story. But hours later, the Douglas County Sheriff identified Williamson as the suspect in Wednesday’s pursuit.

“Sure enough, it was that guy who stole the dog,” said Carly.

Suddenly, the picture became clear.

“So that means the dog was in the car during the chase, while he was smashing into cars, shooting at people, and then trying to hit officers,” said Carly.

Months after being stolen from his owner, Major miraculously survived a police chase and shootout. 7-Eleven surveillance video shows Major in the middle of the dangerous standoff. He likely ran off in the ensuing chaos, to finally be found and reunited with his family.

“It’s a good ending to the story like the bad guy is gonna be locked up. The dog found his owner,” said Carly.

The women say the reunion would not have been possible if Major wasn’t microchipped. It’s a reminder to every pet owner to take steps to have your pet identifiable if they are lost or stolen.

Major’s owner was unable to speak with CBS News Colorado right away, but her family shared the message that she never stopped looking for Major and finding him is a blessing.

The owner reported Major’s theft to Thornton police. They tell CBS News Colorado they are looking into the case and what, if any, charges may be brought against Williamson related to Major.

