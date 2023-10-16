Cheers! 96-year-old couple ties the knot

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — A couple in Olathe is proving that it’s never too late to say “I do!”

Cheers to newlyweds Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse, both 96 years young!

The couple met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village, where they are both residents.

Dorris and Carl said they began to bond over their love for playing pool.

And from that point on they knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Kirks said. “He’s so patient and he wants me to be happy. Like I told him my feet are cold in my room and he bought me a heater — it’s the little things.”

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, they were also able to enjoy a nice dinner with their family and friends.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.