MPD: Teen babysitter accused after 4-year-old suffers ‘severe’ injuries, tests positive for drugs

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A 4-year-old tested positive for drugs and suffered multiple severe injuries and extensive bruising allegedly at the hands of a teen babysitter, according to the Mobile Police Department.

On Thursday night, officers were called to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, where the child had been taken for treatment.

Investigators on Monday afternoon identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy whom the child’s mother frequently used as a babysitter, authorities said. The teen was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail accused of aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment of a child, according to MPD.

Police said the victim has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering.

The Department of Human Resources is collaborating with investigators on follow-up investigations to ensure the safety and well-being of the child and to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this incident, authorities said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

